Nagaland Lotteries today results: 68L 24906 winning number

India

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Smriti Pathak

The Nagaland Lotteries today results will be declared today. The results once declared will be available on the official website.

The lottery results today will be declared at 8 pm. Meanwhile you can check out the results of the Nagaland State Lotteries January 16, results below. The result of the January 16 draw once declared will be available on http://www.nagalandlotteries.com.

Nagaland Lotteries results: Winning Numbers:

1st Prize 26.02 Lakhs/- 68L 24906

Cons. Prize 1000/- 24906 (REMAINING ALL SERIALS)

2nd Prize 9000/- 04758 15623 30590 46342 55900

57271 72892 86156 89598 93673

3rd Prize 500/- 0917 1986 2035 3387 3921 4337 4472 5969 6061 6856

4th Prize 250/- 0846 1717 1887 3388 4063 5635 6622 7226 7948 7952

5th Prize 120/-

0274 1134 1651 2691 4207 5037 6107 7184 8391 9036

0416 1150 1843 2695 4330 5122 6231 7284 8416 9052

0482 1161 2020 2968 4559 5172 6313 7417 8555 9067

0521 1162 2028 2991 4578 5187 6398 7462 8571 9437

0621 1227 2244 3170 4651 5284 6484 7582 8613 9440

0752 1251 2384 3242 4673 5294 6657 7681 8640 9537

0779 1277 2464 3416 4679 5419 6686 7817 8733 9621

0908 1436 2504 3482 4700 5602 6691 8110 8851 9647

1033 1546 2520 3573 4920 5816 6923 8223 8863 9789

1115 1647 2550 3752 5013 6076 7079 8342 8923 9841