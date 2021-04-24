YouTube
    chief justice of india supreme court

    N V Ramana takes over as 48th Chief Justice of India

    New Delhi, Apr 24: President of India Ram Nath Kovind administered the oath of office to Justice N V Ramana as the new Chief Justice of India. He took oath in the name of God.

    Justice Ramana takes over as the 48th Chief Justice of India. The oath of office was administered in the presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and other dignitaries of the Rashtrpati Bhavan.

    Justice Bobde, who decided several key cases during his tenure, including the historic Ayodhya verdict, had retired on Friday.

