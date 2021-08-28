Mysuru gang-rape case: 5 arrested in Tamil Nadu; one absconding

Hathras gangrape: UP CM speaks to kin of victim, announces 25 lakh ex-gratia, house, job for kin

Mysuru, Aug 28: The Mysuru City police have arrested five persons in connection with the gang-rape of an MBA student.

All the five accused are residents of Sathyamangalam in Tamil Nadu's Erode district. All six, in their mid-20sare habitual offenders and facing various criminal charges including robbery. One of the accused is still absconding.

Meanwhile, the University of Mysore has barred people from entering Kukkarahalli Lake premises after 6 pm as a precautionary measure.

"Security officers should make arrangements to patrol the lake area from 6 pm to 9 pm," the circular read.

"Further, in the Mansa Gangothri premises, it is prohibited for females to sit alone after 6.30 pm. Security personnel will also be deployed for patrolling every day between 6 to 9 pm," the circular read.

The victim, a college student studying in Mysuru, was gang-raped near Chamundi foothills on the outskirts of Mysuru on August 24. Her male friend who was with her was assaulted by the gang.

The gang-members demanded from them Rs three lakh not to make public the video of the rape, police sources said. DG & IGP of Karnataka Praveen Sood is supervising the investigation into the gang-rape which has sparked massive outrage.