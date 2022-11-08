YouTube
  • search
Trending Web-Stories Fact Check Explainer Coronavirus
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Oneindia App Download

    Mysuru cops arrest one in retired IB officer RN Kulkarni's 'murder' case

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mysuru, Nov 08: The Mysuru Police have arrested one person in connection with the death of former Intelligence Bureau (IB) Officer RN Kulkarni who was mowed down by a car in Mysuru.

    "The CCTV footage of the hit and run that took place in the city's Manasagangotri premises on Friday evening has been released. 82-year-old retired intelligence officer RN Kulkarni died in the incident. It has been revealed that the driver of the car collided deliberately. The lack of a number plate on the car was suspicious," ABP News quoted Mysuru commissioner Dr Chandragupta, IPS, as saying.

    Mysuru cops arrest one in retired IB officer RN Kulkarnis murder case

    According to a statement from the police on Sunday, R N Kulkarni (83) was on an evening walk as usual on a narrow lane at Manasa Gangotri campus of Mysuru university when the vehicle rammed him. Though he was rushed to the hospital, the doctors declared him brought dead.

    "After inquiry, we arrived at a conclusion that it was not an accident, but a planned murder," the police commissioner told PTI earlier. Three investigation teams led by the Assistant Commissioner of Police Narasimharaja jurisdiction were constituted. Chandragupta said, "We got suspicion after we found that there was no number plate on the vehicle."

    Retired IB officer dies in Mysuru, police suspect murderRetired IB officer dies in Mysuru, police suspect murder

    The retired IB officer was a teacher in his initial days and went on to become a secret service agent with the Government of India. He worked on Indian diplomatic missions, the corporate world and even as a pilot. Kulkarni also authored two books after his retirement, one of which was on jihad.

    Comments

    More ARRESTED News  

    Read more about:

    arrested death mysuru

    Story first published: Tuesday, November 8, 2022, 15:10 [IST]
    Other articles published on Nov 8, 2022
    For Daily Alerts
    Best Deals and Discounts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X