My son and I will bomb Madras High Court on September 30, suspected Khalistani warns

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Chennai, Sep 17: A letter threatening to carry out multiple bomb blasts at the Madras High Court was sent by a man claiming to be part of a Khalistan terror group.

The man identified himself as Hardarshan Singh Nagpal and said he was from Delhi. He said that he belongs to the International Khalistan Support Group and threatened to carry out a series of blasts in the court premises.

Writing in broken English, Singh said that he along with son would carry out blasts in the court premises on September 30. Following the threat, security has been increased in the High Court premises. The police are yet to ascertain the authenticity of the letter and are taking no chances.

The letter, while threatening bomb blasts, however does not specify the reason behind the attacks. Police sources tell OneIndia that it may be a hoax, but they are taking no chances and will get to the bottom of the matter.

The threat comes in the wake of a recent alert that was sounded in Coimbatore. The input suggested that six Lashkar-e-Tayiba terrorists had infiltrated and were planning on carrying out attacks. The alert said that the terrorists had entered the country from Northern Sri Lanka through Rameswaram.

The Coimbatore police however said that their investigations revealed that there were no such terrorists. The Intelligence Bureau had said that at least 6 operatives of the outfit had entered Tamil Nadu and then taken shelter in Coimbatore. An IB source informed OneIndia that the alert was sounded after the intelligence was found to be Grade A and actionable.

The IB further said that one of the operatives was a Pakistani, while the rest were Indian Muslims. The Pakistani operative goes by the name Anwar Ilyas.

The IB has asked the police to maintain a high state of alert and also said that these persons are moving around disguised as Hindus. They would be found sporting a tilak, the IB has also warned.