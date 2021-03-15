My chopper suffered glitch, but won’t call it a conspiracy: Amit Shah's dig at Mamata

India

Kolkata, Mar 15: Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday took a dig at Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during a rally in Bengal and said there was a glitch in his helicopter but he won't call it a "conspiracy".

"I am a little late today because of some glitch in my helicopter but I won't call it a conspiracy," said Shah said hinting at the Nandigram incident.

Addressing a rally at Ranibandh in the Bankura district, Shah promised that if the BJP is voted to power in West Bengal, it will implement the seventh pay commission for the state government employees.

"Didi (Banerjee), when you got hurt in your leg, you felt pain. I wish you a speedy recovery. But, what about the pain of the mothers of 130 BJP activists who were killed by TMC goons. Did you ever try to feel their pain?" he said.

"You never felt the pain of these people. They will give you a befitting reply while casting their votes in the assembly polls," he added.

Shah said that if the BJP is voted to power in the state, it will ensure that the rights of the tribals are secured.

"TMC seeks cut money even for a tribal certificate. We will ensure the land rights of the tribals. The special focus will be on education, health and drinking water for the tribals in the area. We will also mention it in our manifesto," he said.

"People voted TMC for 'Ma Mati Manush' sarkar, expected political violence to end, but opposite happened. Violence and corruption increased, tribals had to pay ₹100 for a certificate. Bring BJP govt, no tribal will have to pay for certificate," said Shah.

"Under Stand Up India Scheme, the forthcoming West Bengal government will allocate Rs 100 crores to help the tribal community become atmanirbhar," the minister added.

Bankura district, in the western part of the state, has a significant tribal population, crucial to any party''s electoral success.

Elections to 294-member West Bengal Assembly will be held in eight phases starting from March 27 with the final round of voting taking place on April 29. The counting of votes will take place on May 2.