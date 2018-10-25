Muzaffarpur shelter home case: 'Shocking, horrible and scary', says SC

New Delhi, Oct 25: The Supreme Court expressed apprehensions while perusing the status report filed by the CBI on the investigation in Muzaffarpur shelter home case.

The court said, "shocking, horrible and scary" details of how the crime was committed.

The court observed that Brajesh Thakur, main accused in Muzaffarpur shelter home case, appears to be very influential person and is obstructing investigation.

Also, a show cause notice has been issued to Thakur seeking his reply as to why he should not be shifted out of jail in Bihar to jail in some other state.

The court also asked the Bihar government and CBI to file response as to why Chandra Shekhar Verma, husband of former Bihar minister Manju Verma, has not been arrested yet in connection with the case.

A Muzaffarpur court sent a relative of Brajesh Thakur, prime accused in the shelter home sex scandal, to three days CBI custody. Ramanuj, the maternal uncle of Thakur, was arrested by the CBI on Tuesday night in the adjoining district of Samastipur and produced before Special Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act, 2012 court.

Special POCSO judge R P Tiwari accepted the CBI's plea for Ramanuj's custody and granted the same for three days.

At least 34 girls were allegedly raped at the shelter home over a period of time. Brajesh Thakur is in jail in the case, which was first lodged with Women police station at Muzaffarpur on May 31, 2018 on the basis of a social audit report of Tata Institute of Social Sciences (TISS).