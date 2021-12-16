Muslims groups protest as Kerala school introduces gender neutral uniform

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

Thiruvananthapuram, Dec 16: A government higher secondary school in Kozhikode has adopted a gender neutral uniform for its class 11 students despite protests by various Muslim groups.

Following the order as many 200 girls and 60 boys of class 11 at the GHSS, Balussery were seen wearing blue pants and striped white shirts. This is an initiative of the PTA.

School PTA president K Shibu said that the school would not compel any student to wear the uniform. The uniform was introduced to ensure same level of freedom to both boys and girls. He also said that the students are free to wear a veil or scarf.

Higher Education Minister of the state, Professor R Bindu said that the new uniform would boost the confidence of the students, irrespective of their gender. It would help abolish the separation between males and females.

However several Muslim organisations marched in protest to the school alleging that the gender neutral uniform was adopted without proper consultations among the parents. The protest was led by the Sunni Students Federation, which is affiliated with the Sunni faction that is led by Aboobacker Musliyar.

Thursday, December 16, 2021, 13:32 [IST]