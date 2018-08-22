Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha 2018 with prayers

Muslims offer 'Namaz' at Jama Masjid

Muslims around the world spent today marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, gathering at mosques or in vast open sites to celebrate one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.

PM wishes people on Eid al-Adha

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid al-Adha and hoping the festival of sacrifice would deepen the spirit of compassion in the society. "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society," Modi tweeted. Eid-al-Adha marks prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.

President Kovind greets nation on Eid al-Adha

Greeting the people of the country, the president through his Twitter said, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society."

175k Indians on Haj pilgrimage gather at Arafat

The Hajj is one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings and drew this year nearly 2.4 million pilgrims to Saudi holy sites.

Image Courtesy:PTI Photo