Muslims around the world celebrate Eid al-Adha 2018 with prayers

New Delhi, Aug 22: Indians celebrated Eid al-Adha, the largest annual religious festival, by attending prayers and visiting relatives throughout the country on Wednesday. The annual festival, known as the Festival of Sacrificing animals, is observed in the Islamic world from Tuesday Aug 21 until Thursday Aug 23 this year.
Commemorating the willingness of Ibrahim, or Abraham, to sacrifice his son on God's command, animals are killed so the meat can be shared among family and friends, and also donated to the poor.
Muslims offer 'Namaz' at Jama Masjid
Muslims around the world spent today marking the Eid al-Adha holiday, gathering at mosques or in vast open sites to celebrate one of the two most important festivals of the Islamic calendar.
PM wishes people on Eid al-Adha
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings on Eid al-Adha and hoping the festival of sacrifice would deepen the spirit of compassion in the society. "Best wishes on Id-ul-Zuha. May this day deepen the spirit of compassion and brotherhood in our society," Modi tweeted. Eid-al-Adha marks prophet Abraham's sacrifice of a lamb after God spared his son, Prophet Ismail.
President Kovind greets nation on Eid al-Adha
Greeting the people of the country, the president through his Twitter said, "Eid Mubarak to all fellow citizens, especially to our Muslim brothers & sisters in India and abroad. On this special day of Eid-ul-Zuha, we celebrate the sacred spirit of sacrifice. Let us resolve to work together for unity and fraternity in our shared society."
175k Indians on Haj pilgrimage gather at Arafat
The Hajj is one of the world's largest Muslim gatherings and drew this year nearly 2.4 million pilgrims to Saudi holy sites.
Image Courtesy:PTI Photo