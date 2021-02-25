YouTube
    SUV with gelatin sticks found near Mukesh Ambani's Antilia residence

    By
    |

    Mumbai, Feb 25: A vehicle with explosives was found near business tycoon Mukesh Ambani's house in Mumbai on Thursday.

    "A Scorpio van with some gelatin was found at some distance from Mukesh Ambani's home in Mumbai. The Mumbai Crime Branch is conducting an investigation into it. The truth will come out," Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh said.

    Mukesh Ambani
    Mukesh Ambani

    The Crime Branch of Mumbai police is conducting probe, he said.

    Mumbai Police PRO, in a statement, informed that a suspicious vehicle was found on Carmichael Road Thursday evening under limits of Gamdevi Police Station.

    "Police was alerted. Bomb Detection and Disposal Squad (BDDS) team and other Police teams reached the spot immediately, examined the vehicle and found some explosive material Gelatin inside. It is not an assembled explosive device. Further investigation is going on," the statement read.

