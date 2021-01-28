New Year 2021: As many as 35 drunk drivers caught in Mumbai, number 'lowest'

Mumbai should be made a part of Karnataka: Dy CM

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bengaluru, Jan 28: Condemning the Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's accusation that Karnataka deliberately changed the name of Belagavi district to 'Belgaum' Karnataka Deputy CM Laxman Sangappa Savadi on Wednesday said that Mumbai should be made a part of the state.

"I demand...Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union Territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," he added.

Savadi also said that the Central government should declare Mumbai as a Union Territory.

This comes after Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's remarks on "incorporating Marathi-speaking areas in Karnataka" into Maharashtra.

"Earlier, we (parts of Belagavi) were a part of the Mumbai region. My demand and the demand of the people in this region is that Mumbai be attached to Karnataka...I demand that the Central government ensure that Mumbai should be declared a Union territory. The issue will be resolved once we demand Mumbai," Savadi said.

"We are confident that the judgement will arrive in our favour (Karnataka) in the Supreme Court, whatever may be the petition submitted," Savadi further added.

Earlier Thackeray said, "Despite the matter being in court, the Karnataka government deliberately changed the name of the disputed region to Belgaum. They made Belgaum the second capital where they also held an assembly session. Here, we think about the law but Karnataka does not. We will bring that part in Maharashtra for sure if we all come together."