Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to be shut till 31 January

New Delhi, Jan 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that the schools in Mumbai for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut till 31 January in view of rising Covid-19 cases.

However, the classes for 10 to 12 will continue.

"Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue with Covid-19 protocols. Students of classes 9 to 12 can come to the school to receive vaccination," Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).

