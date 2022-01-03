Mumbai schools for classes 1-9 to be shut till 31 January

Keep youself updated with latestMumbai News
Students of classes 10-12 can come to school to get vaccination: BMC
India
New Delhi, Jan 3: The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation on Monday announced that the schools in Mumbai for classes 1 to 9 will remain shut till 31 January in view of rising Covid-19 cases.
However, the classes for 10 to 12 will continue.
"Schools for classes 10 and 12 will continue with Covid-19 protocols. Students of classes 9 to 12 can come to the school to receive vaccination," Suresh Kakani, Additional Commissioner, Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC).
More details awaited: