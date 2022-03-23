YouTube
    Mumbai’s winter visitors: Special postal cover on Flamingos released

    New Delhi, Mar 23: Chief Postmaster General, Maharashtra Circle, Veena R Srinivas released a special cover on 'Flamingos - Mumbai's flagship winter visitors', on the occasion of International Day of Forests.

    Chief Postmaster General released the special cover in the presence of Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Mangrove Cell, Mumbai, Virendra Tiwari.

    More than one lakh, 'Lesser and Greater Flamingos' migrate to Mumbai during winters. The Greater Flamingo is around 5 feet tall and whitish-pink in colour while the Lesser Flamingo is around 3 feet tall and rose-pinkish in colour.

    Also a special pack of 10 Picture Postcards on 'Avian Diversity in Maharashtra and Goa', another pack of five Picture Postcards on Leopard with Special Cancellations and AV reality were released on the occasion. These are available for sale at the Philatelic bureaux of Mumbai General Post Office (GPO), Panaji HO (Goa), Nashik HO, Aurangabad HO, Pune HO and Nagpur GPO.

    Postmaster General, Mumbai region, Swati Pandey, Deputy Conservator of Forests, Mumbai Mangrove Conservation Unit, Adarsh Reddy and Director SGNP Mallikarjun, were present on the occasion.

    Story first published: Wednesday, March 23, 2022, 8:57 [IST]
