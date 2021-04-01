Mumbai reports over 8,000 cases in 24 hours; Highest single-day spike

Mumbai fire: Death toll rises to nine in blaze at Covid hospital in Bhandup, 76 patients rescued

India

oi-Deepika S

Mumbai,Apr 01: Mumbai registered a massive spike of 8,646 new covid-19 cases and 18 deaths today, pushing the total number of cases to 4,23,360 and the toll to 11,704.

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday brought down the rates of coronavirus RT-PCR tests to ₹ 500 from ₹ 1,000. The charges for rapid antigen tests were also brought down.

Meanwhile, the financial capital has reported 88,710 coronavirus cases in March this year, nearly 475 per cent more than the previous month''s infection count, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data has revealed.

The city had reported 18,359 COVID-19 cases in February and 16,328 in January this year.

It means that there were 70,351 more cases in Mumbai in March as compared to the previous month and 72,382 more cases as compared to the tally in January.

As per the data, the virus claimed 216 lives in the financial capital of the country in March, a rise of around 181 per cent as compared to the death toll of 119 in February. A total of 237 deaths were reported in the first month of this year.

On March 31, the COVID-19 caseload of the metropolis touched 4,14,714, while the death toll reached 11,686.

The BMC data showed that there were 51,411 active cases of COVID-19 as on March 31, while this number was 9,715 by the end of February.

With the spike in COVID-19 cases, Mumbai''s recovery rate went down to 85 per cent by March end, from 93 per cent recorded by the end of the previous month.