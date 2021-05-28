Mumbai reports lowest rise in COVID-19 cases in nearly 3 months

Mumbai, May 28: Mumbai on Friday reported 929 new coronavirus cases, the lowest daily spike since March 2, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The number of daily fatalities due to the viral infection also dipped to 30, lowest since April 13.

This took the COVID-19 caseload to 7,03,461 and death toll to 14,808 in the country''s financial capital.

On March 2, 2021, Mumbai had reported 849 new cases, while on April 13, 2021, it had recorded 26 deaths.

The daily rise in cases dipped below 1,000 for the second time this month. On May 18, the city had reported 953 new cases.

On Wednesday, the city had reported 1,266 new infections and 36 fatalities.

Mumbai reported its highest rise in infections so far -- 11,163 -- on April 4 this year when the second wave had begun, and the highest daily death figure of 90 on May 1.

There are 27,958 active COVID-19 patients after 1,239 patients recovered in the last 24 hours, according to the BMC.

So far 6,58,540 patients have recovered from coronavirus infection in the city. The recovery rate is now 94 per cent.

The growth rate of COVID-19 cases between May 21 to May 27 was 0.18 per cent, while the doubling rate -- period during which caseload doubles -- is now 370 days.

