YouTube
  • search
Trending Covid-19 Vaccine Fake News Buster Coronavirus
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    Mumbai, Jul 16: Mumbai has received 253.3 mm rainfall in the 24 hours ending 8 am on Friday, making it the city’s third highest single-day rainfall in July in the last 12 years, the IMD data has revealed.

    Mumbai records third highest one-day rainfall in July since 2009

    This 24-hour period rainfall was recorded by India Meteorological Department’s Santacruz observatory in the state capital. On July 15, 2009, Mumbai had received 274.1 mm rainfall, while on July 2, 2019, it had recorded 376.2 mm rainfall, the IMD records showed.

    Weather report: Widespread rain over northwest India likely till July 19Weather report: Widespread rain over northwest India likely till July 19

    Another observatory in Mumbai - Colaba - however recorded only 12.8 mm rainfall during 24-hour period till Friday morning. Both the observatories also pointed out that Mumbai has received more rains than its average rainfall.

    The Santacruz observatory has reported a departure of 609.1 mm rainfall as it has recorded 1,544.9 mm rainfall since June 1. Similarly, the Colaba weather station has reported a departure of 132.68 mm rainfall as it has received 1,068.4 mm rainfall since June 1.

    More mumbai News  

    Read more about:

    mumbai heavy rainfall rainfall weather imd

    For Daily Alerts
    Click to comments
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X