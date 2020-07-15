YouTube
  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster India vs China Rajasthan Crisis
For Mumbai Updates
Allow Notification  

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert; 3.28-meter high tide expected at 7:02 pm

    By
    |

    Mumbai, July 15: Mumbai and the entire Maharashtra coast is witnessing very heavy rainfall since early morning. Water-logging has been reported in pockets and traffic movement is normal in commercial capital of India so far.

    Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane and warned of 'very heavy rainfall' in the city today.

    Mumbai rains: IMD issues orange alert; 3.28-meter high tide expected at 7:02 pm

    In view of the expected heavy rainfall, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), in a tweet on Wednesday, alerted residents about following "all necessary precautions".

    "#IMDOrangeAlert @IndiaMetDept has issued warnings of heavy rains in the city and suburbs today," the civic body tweeted.

    "Citizens are requested to follow all necessary precautions, stay away from the shore and not venture into water logged areas. A 3.28 mtr #HighTide at 19.02 hrs," it added.

    KS Hosalikar, Deputy DG of IMD, tweeted, "IMD GFS forecast for rains indicate heavy to very heavy with possibilities of isol extremely heavy (more than 200mm) RF over Konkan, including Mumbai, Thane today. Tomorrow trend to continue with little reduced intensity. Satellite, radar indicating intense clouds over the coast."

    A yellow alert for Kolhapur, Satara, Aurangabad and Jalna districts has also been issued.

    On Thursday, heavy rainfall is expected in some places in Konkan and the intensity will go down later, the official added.

    According to IMD, rainfall from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm is considered 'heavy rainfall', while rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm is termed 'very heavy rainfall'.

    More MUMBAI News

    Read more about:

    india meteorological department mumbai rains

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue