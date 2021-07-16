The odds of foretelling rains: How accurate were onset of monsoon in Delhi over the years?

Mumbai Rains: Heavy downpour causes waterlogging in several low-lying areas, local train, bus services hit

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Mumbai, July 16: Mumbai and its suburbs woke up to a heavy spell of rain on Friday, causing waterlogging in several low-lying areas of India's financial capital and affecting the local train services.

Local train services are currently running only for personnel engaged in health and other essential services, and are out of bound for general commuters in view of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Regional Meteorological Centre, Mumbai has forecasted,"light to moderate rain in city & suburbs with possibility of heavy rainfall at isolated places" for next 24 hours.

The incessant rains have left Several areas in the Mumbai including Wadala and Gandhi Market completely waterlogged as the city continues to receive heavy rainfall. Pictures and videos tweeted by news agency ANI showed today.

#WATCH | Maharashtra: Dahisar area of Mumbai waterlogged following heavy rainfall in the city this morning. pic.twitter.com/OdA7YAa14l — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Meanwhile, the financial city will witness a high tide of 4.08 metres at 4:26 pm on Friday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

In three hours ending 7 am, Mumbai's island city recorded 36 mm rainfall, whereas its eastern and western suburbs recorded 75 mm and 73 mm rainfall respectively.

Mumbai: Due to heavy rain and waterlogging in low-lying areas, buses have been diverted. pic.twitter.com/If8JMzkRzh — ANI (@ANI) July 16, 2021

Central Railway trains have also been delayed due to heavy rainfall.

Central Railway Monsoon Updates at 09.30 hrs on 16.7.2021 pic.twitter.com/thFmkMElVX — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) July 16, 2021

The met department on Friday issued yellow alert for Mumbai and neighbouring areas, indicating heavy to very heavy rainfall at isolated places.

Story first published: Friday, July 16, 2021, 10:40 [IST]