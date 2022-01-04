Mumbai Police arrests engineering student in Bulli Bai app case

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Jan 04: The Mumbai Police has arrested engineering student Vishal Jha in connection with the Bulli Bhai app case. The Mumbai Police had picked up Jha on Monday from Bengaluru in connection with the case relating to the auction of Muslim women on the social media.

The formal arrest was made today after he was detained by the Mumbai Police on Monday. Jha is currently being questioned by the police. The police said that the arrested student is a co-accused in the matter and was in touch with the main accused in the case. The police has also detained another individual in connection with case and is being questioned.

Maharashtra Minister of State for Home and information technology Satej Patil had tweeted on Monday, "@MumbaiPolice has got a breakthrough. Though we cannot disclose the details at this moment as it may hamper the ongoing investigation. I would like to assure all the victims that we are proactively chasing the culprits and they will face the law very soon."

The Mumbai Police registered a First Information Report against those who created the app, Bulli Bai and used it to upload doctored photographs off around 100 prominent Muslim women, They were put for auction online on January 1. GitHub the hosting platform has blocked the site.