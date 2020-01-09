Mumbai Police arrests gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

India

oi-Deepika S

Patna, Jan 09: The City Crime Branch has arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna in Bihar. He once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang.

Wanted in 27 cases, Ejaz Lakdawala has been remanded to police custody till January 21.

The fugitive gangster was wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting.

In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well.

A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

His arrest came days after cops nabbed his daughter Sonia Lakdawala was arrested by Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. Sonia was arrested by the AEC officials while she was trying to flee the country.

Soniya was flying to Nepal on a forged passport and was booked and arrested for forgery and passport act.

Last year, Ejaz Lakdawala's brother was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder.