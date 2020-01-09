  • search
Trending Iraq Nirbhaya JNU
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mumbai Police arrests gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna

    By
    |

    Patna, Jan 09: The City Crime Branch has arrested fugitive gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna in Bihar. He once worked for underworld don Dawood Ibrahim before forming his own gang.

    Wanted in 27 cases, Ejaz Lakdawala has been remanded to police custody till January 21.

    Mumbai Police arrest gangster Ejaz Lakdawala from Patna
    Representational Image

    The fugitive gangster was wanted in connection with several cases of extortion, attempt to kill and rioting.

    Gangster Abu Salem sends legal notice to makers of 'Sanju' movie

    In May 2004, he was arrested by the Canadian Police in Ottawa.

    A few years back he was believed to be somewhere in North America, although he frequently changed his locations to South East Asia as well.

    A Red Corner notice had earlier been issued against him.

    His arrest came days after cops nabbed his daughter Sonia Lakdawala was arrested by Anti-Extortion Cell (AEC) of the Mumbai crime branch. Sonia was arrested by the AEC officials while she was trying to flee the country.

    Soniya was flying to Nepal on a forged passport and was booked and arrested for forgery and passport act.

    Last year, Ejaz Lakdawala's brother was arrested for allegedly trying to extort money from a builder.

    More MUMBAI POLICE News

    Read more about:

    mumbai police extortion arrested

    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue