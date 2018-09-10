Mumbai : Missing HDFC Bank Vice President found dead in Kalyan

Mumbai, Sep 10: The body of an HDFC Bank vice-president who had been missing for five days was found in Mumbai's Kalyan on Monday.

Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday.

Also Read | Banker goes missing in Mumbai, police suspect abduction

As he did not return home till late night, his family member lodged a missing complaint with the police.

Sanghavi's car, a blue-coloured Maruti Ignis, was found by the police near Sector 11 in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. A police officer said blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car.