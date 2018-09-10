  • search

Mumbai : Missing HDFC Bank Vice President found dead in Kalyan

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 10: The body of an HDFC Bank vice-president who had been missing for five days was found in Mumbai's Kalyan on Monday.

    Mumbai : Missing HDFC Bank Vice President found dead in Kalyan

    Siddharth Sanghavi, a resident of upscale Malabar Hill area in South Mumbai who works with a leading private bank in Kamala Mills compound, is untraceable since Wednesday.

    Also Read | Banker goes missing in Mumbai, police suspect abduction

    As he did not return home till late night, his family member lodged a missing complaint with the police.

    Sanghavi's car, a blue-coloured Maruti Ignis, was found by the police near Sector 11 in Airoli, Navi Mumbai, on Thursday. A police officer said blood stains and a knife were found on the rear seat of the car.

    Read more about:

    hdfc murder mumbai

    Story first published: Monday, September 10, 2018, 10:11 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 10, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue