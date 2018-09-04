  • search

Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Somwari Bazar in Malad West

Posted By:
Subscribe to Oneindia News
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS
For Daily Alerts

Related Articles

    Mumbai, Sep 4: A major fire broke out in Malad West's Somwari Bazar in Mumbai. At least eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and there are no reports of any casualty. The firefighting operations are still underway.

    Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Somwari Bazar in Malad West
    Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Somwari Bazar in Malad West.ANI Image

    It is not known when and where the fire broke out at the Somwari Bazar. The visuals showed thick smoke billowing out out the area where the fire erupted.

    Also Read | Fire breaks out in Delhi's Doordarshan Bhawan

    This incident comes a few days after at least four persons, including an elderly woman, were suffocated to death and 14 others injured when a massive fire swept through a highrise building in the city, officials said.

    Read more about:

    mumbai fire mumbai injuries fire

    Story first published: Tuesday, September 4, 2018, 13:37 [IST]
    Other articles published on Sep 4, 2018
    Must Read

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue