Mumbai: Major fire breaks out in Somwari Bazar in Malad West

Mumbai, Sep 4: A major fire broke out in Malad West's Somwari Bazar in Mumbai. At least eight fire tenders have rushed to the spot to douse the fire. The cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet and there are no reports of any casualty. The firefighting operations are still underway.

It is not known when and where the fire broke out at the Somwari Bazar. The visuals showed thick smoke billowing out out the area where the fire erupted.

Also Read | Fire breaks out in Delhi's Doordarshan Bhawan

This incident comes a few days after at least four persons, including an elderly woman, were suffocated to death and 14 others injured when a massive fire swept through a highrise building in the city, officials said.