    Mumbai fire: Level III blaze breaks out at GST Bhavan in Byculla area, none hurt

    Mumbai, Feb 17: A massive level III fire has broken out at GST Bhavan at Maharana Pratap Chowk in Mumbai's Mazgaon area on Monday.

    The fire took place on the 8th floor of the GST Bhavan. At least five firefighters have been rushed to the spot. However, no reports of casualties have been reported.

    At 12:42 pm Mumbai Fire Brigade declared it a level III fire.

    This comes days after a massive fire broke out on the first floor of Lake City Mall, Kapurbawdi near Balkum Fire Station in Thane (West). Firefighters doused the flames. Fortunately, there were no casualties reported.

    Story first published: Monday, February 17, 2020, 14:21 [IST]
