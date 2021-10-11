Mumbai drugs case: Will Aryan Khan get bail? Hearing to begin shortly

The high demand in Bollywood has made Mumbai cocaine capital of India

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 11: Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, arrested on October 3, following a raid by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) at an international terminal for a Mumbai-Goa cruise, will seek bail before the sessions court.

Aryan was among eight persons who were arrested on October 3 in connection with a drug raid on a cruise ship.

On Thursday, the metropolitan magistrate had sent eight accused including Aryan (23) in 14-day judicial custody after their NCB remand ended.

Opposing the NCB's remand extension plea, Aryan Khan's lawyer Satish Maneshinde said his client was not connected with any of the other accused.

Aryan was on cruise as a "VVIP guest" and "a person connected with Bollywood wanted to add glamour to the cruise and hence invited him," the lawyer claimed.

"I (Aryan) am nowhere connected with any other person in cruise, or other arrested accused. I have no connection with the organizers or the other arrested accused," advocate Maneshinde submitted.

He, however, accepted that Aryan knew Arbaaz Merchant.