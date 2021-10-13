Mumbai cruise ship drug case: Film maker Imtiaz Khatri summoned for questioning again

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, Oct 13: The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has summoned filmmaker Imtiaz Khatri for questioning. He has been asked to appear before the agency on October 14.

The producer's name came up during the interrogation of Achit Kumar, one of the accused who was arrested in the drugs seizure case earlier, the official said, adding that the NCB has been cracking down on the drug peddlers and suppliers in the metropolis.

Based on a tip-off that a party was to take place on board the ship, an NCB team had raided the Goa-bound Cordelia cruise last Saturday and claimed to have recovered drugs. A total of 18 persons have been arrested in the case, including Aryan Khan, son of Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 13, 2021, 14:57 [IST]