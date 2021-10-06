Mullah Baradar returns to Kabul, brings own security

In touch with all concerned: India on reports of kidnapping of Indian national in Kabul

New Delhi, Oct 06: The Deputy Prime Minister in the Taliban government Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar has returned to Kabul and assumed duties.

He has however refused to take security from the interior ministry headed by Sirajuddin Haqqani, a report in the Hindustan Times said. The development comes a month after Baradar was injured in a fight with the Haqqani faction in Kabul. He had even issued an audio statement denying reports of his death following the fight with the Haqqani faction.

While Haqqani had insisted that he take security from the interior ministry, Baradar refused the same.

He is said to have brought his own security. Baradar is now living in the Kabul Palace. Defence Minister, Mullah Yaqoob the son of Mullah Omar is still in Kandahar.

The report also said that the return of Baradar could increase tensions in Kabul. Tensions could escalate with the ISI backed Haqqani Network, the report also added.

Story first published: Wednesday, October 6, 2021, 11:49 [IST]