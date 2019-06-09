  • search
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Mulayam launches fresh efforts to unite clan

    By PTI
    |

    New Delhi, June 09: After Samajwadi Party's dismal performance in the Lok Sabha elections, party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav has launched fresh efforts to end acrimony between his son Akhilesh and brother Shivpal, sources in the party have said.

    Over the past few days, Mulayam separately met Akhilesh and Shivpal, and the entire clan to settle the differences, they said.

    File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav
    File photo of Mulayam Singh Yadav and Akhilesh Yadav

    The meetings have taken place in Delhi and Saifai in Uttar Pradesh.

    His initial efforts have not yielded much results as Shivpal has refused to merge his Pragatisheel Samajwadi Party with the SP which he had left in August last year.

    He has blamed cousin and SP general secretary Ram Gopal Yadav for the split in the clan.

    But, the sources claimed that Shivpal is not averse to contesting the coming 12 bypolls to the Uttar Pradesh assembly with the SP.

    Nine BJP and one MLA each from SP and BSP won the Lok Sabha elections. Another vacancy was created when a BJP MLA was disqualified upon his conviction in a murder case.

    Mulayam is learnt to have told Shivpal and Akhilesh that if the clan does not unite, it may face severe political consequences.

    Mulayam initiated the efforts to settle differences between Shivpal and Akhilesh after the LS poll results when the SP-Bahujan Samaj Party alliance failed miserably.

    Shivpal's party was blamed by SP and BSP for splitting Yadav votes.

    Akhikesh's wife Dimple and cousins Dharmendra and Akshay faced defeats in the Lok Sabha elections.

    PTI

    More MULAYAM SINGH YADAV News

    Read more about:

    mulayam singh yadav akhilesh yadav

    For Daily Alerts

    For Breaking News from Oneindia
    Get instant news updates throughout the day.

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue