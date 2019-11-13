Mulayam complains of stomach ache, admitted to hospital

By PTI

Lucknow, Nov 13: Samajwadi Party (SP) founder Mulayam Singh Yadav was admitted to the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Science (SGPGI) on Wednesday due to some health issues.

"Mulayam Singhji was admitted to SGPGI after he complained of stomach ache. His investigations are going on for the same. His vitals and other parameters are normal and he is stable," Amit Agarwal, Chief Medical Superintendent, SGPGI, told PTI.

Yadav, a former Uttar Pradesh chief minister, is 79 years old.