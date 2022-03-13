Mukul Wasnik to replace Sonia Gandhi, to become new Congress President?

CPP meet: Will raise issues of inflation, unemployment, MSP and on 'return' of medical students', says Kharge

oi-Prakash KL

New Delhi, Mar 13: The Congress Working Committee meeting started at 4 pm on Sunday in which top leaders from the grand old party are taking part to discuss the recent debacle in the five-state assembly elections.

The G23, a group of 23 Congress leaders demanding an organisational overhaul, has suggested Mukul Wasnik for the post of president of the party, sources told the news agency ANI.

Sources said, "G23, which consists of Anand Sharma, Ghulam Nabi Azad, Kapil Sibal, had suggested Mukul Wasnik's name for the post of president of the party. But it was not accepted."

The source further claimed that the new chief should lead the party like Sonia Gandhi used to do in 2000. The source added, "Though Sonia Gandhi is the (interim) president, it is virtually (being) run by KC Venugopal, Ajay Maken and Randeep Surjewala. There is no accountability fixed on them."

"Rahul Gandhi is not the president. But he operates from behind the scene and takes decisions. He does not communicate openly. We are party's well-wishers and not enemies," added the source.

In the recently-concluded election, the Congress suffered defeat in all the five states. Despite having a fair chance at winning Punjab and Uttarakhand, the grand old party lost both the states.

Story first published: Sunday, March 13, 2022, 16:39 [IST]