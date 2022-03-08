YouTube
    Mukul Arya, India's rep at Ramallah, died of natural causes: MEA

    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, Mar 8: The Ministry of External Affairs on Tuesday said that Mukul Arya, India's representative at the Palestinian city of Ramallah, died of natural causes and slammed "irresponsible comments" on his passing away.

    External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar had on Sunday expressed shock at Arya's demise. Responding to media queries regarding Arya's death, MEA Spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen some irresponsible comments on the passing away of Shri Mukul Arya, Representative of India in Ramallah."

    "He died of natural causes. We urge that the tragic demise of a young diplomat be treated with decency and respect," he said.

    The official spokesperson made the assertion over speculative comments on the diplomat's demise. Arya had served in the Indian embassies in Kabul, Moscow as well as at the MEA headquarters in Delhi. He also served at India's Permanent Delegation to UNESCO in Paris. Arya studied economics at the Delhi University and Jawaharlal Nehru University before joining the Indian Foreign Service. PTI

    Story first published: Tuesday, March 8, 2022, 23:42 [IST]
