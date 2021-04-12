YouTube
    Mukhtar Ansari to appear virtually n Lucknow's special court today

    By
    |

    New Delhi, Apr 12: Gangster- turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari likelt to be presented before a court in Uttar Pradesh on Monday. The hearing will take place vis video conferencing and Ansari will join from Banda jail, ANI reported.

    The legislator is facing 52 cases in the state and elsewhere, and 15 of them are at the trial stage, according to UP authorities.

    Mukhtar Ansari
    The BJP-run Uttar Pradesh government had earlier accused the Congress government in Punjab of shielding Ansari for several months by not letting the state take custody.

