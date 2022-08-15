Mukesh Ambani, family receive death threats, 1 detained

India
    Mumbai, Aug 15: Industrialist Mukesh Ambani and family have received threat calls following which a case has been registered against an unknown person by Mumbai police.

    Mukesh Ambani and family get threat call — One detained after police complaint filed

    According to reports, a Reliance Foundation Hospital received three threat calls against Mukesh Ambani and his family. All calls were made from the same number.

    Reliance Foundation Hospital has filed a complaint about receiving calls posing threat to Reliance Industries chairman Mukesh Ambani and his family.

    After receiving information about the calls, the Mumbai police initiated a probe into it.

    Reports say the calls were made to Reliance Foundation Hospital at around 10:30 am. DB Marg Police Station is investigating the matter.

    A preliminary enquiry suggested the caller was mentally unstable, the official said. A process was on to register an FIR in this connection, an official said.

    This is the second time in barely 18 months that the Ambani family has been targeted -- earlier in February 2021 when an SUV with 20 gelatin sticks and a threat note -- was found abandoned near the family home Antilia.

    X