Mukesh Ambani bomb scare: Scorpio car owner found dead; police suspects suicide

Mumbai, Mar 05: Mansukh Hiren, whose car was found outside Mukesh Ambani's residence (with gelatin inside it), has died by suicide by jumping into Kalwa creek. A case of accidental death has been filed.

Mansukh, around 45 years old, had gone missing on Thursday night. The body was found on the banks of the creek along the Mumbra Reti Bunder road, a senior official of Thane Police said.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday demanded that the probe into the explosives-laden car found near industrialist Mukesh Ambani's residence in Mumbai be handed over to the National Investigation Agency (NIA).

Fadnavis said there are a number of coincidences that lead to suspicion in the Ambani threat case.

The owner of the vehicle and a police official had a telephonic conversation as well, the Leader of Opposition in the Assembly said.

"That police official was the first to reach the spot outside Ambani's residence instead ofthe personnel of the local police station and crime branchofficials," Fadnavis said.

The former chief minister said the owner left the vehicle in Thane and came to Crawford Market in south Mumbai, which is close to the police commissionarate.

"The owner of the vehicle met a person at Crawford Market. Who is that? The vehicle owner lives in Thane and the police official who was the first to reach the spot also lives in Thane," he said.

"I asked in House for protection to Mansukh Hiren, as he is the main link in the case and might be in danger. Now we get to know of his body being found. It makes the case fishy. Looking at this and alleged terror angle, we demand that case be handed over to NIA," Fadnavis added.

A Scorpio with gelatin sticks was found parked on Carmichael Road near 'Antilia', the multi-storey residence of Ambani, chairman of Reliance Industries, last week. The car owner had reported the car's theft to the police.

Crime Branch of Mumbai police had recorded Mansukh''s statement in the case. Mansukh, who was in vehicle spare parts business, had said he had lodged a police complaint after the SUV was stolen.

On Friday afternoon his family members approached Naupada Police Station in Thane saying he had gone missing.