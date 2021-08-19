Muharram 2021: Restrictions imposed in Srinagar locality to thwart processions

Muharram 2018: When is Muharram? How is Islamic New Year celebrated?

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Srinagar, Aug 19: Authorities on Thursday imposed restrictions in Abi Guzar area of the city to prevent members of the Shia community from taking out any procession to mark Ashoora, the last day of the 10-day Muhurram mourning period, officials said.

Restrictions have been imposed in Abi Guzar area falling under police station Kothibagh while security personnel have been deployed in strength to maintain law and order on the 10th of Muharram, the officials said.

K'taka govt bans public celebration of Ganesh Chaturthi, Muharram

Police had detainee several members of the Shia community at various places in the city on Tuesday as they had tried to take out processions.

The traditional Muharram procession, to mark the eighth day of the 10-day Muharram mourning period, used to pass through the areas of Abi Guzar, Lal Chowk and Dalgate areas, but has been banned since the eruption of militancy in 1990 as authorities maintain that the gathering has been used for propagating separatist politics.

Muharram processions are expected in other parts of the valley including the old city.

Story first published: Thursday, August 19, 2021, 10:50 [IST]