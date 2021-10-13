MUA Bhavikaa Saluja Shares about her life journey & future plans

News

oi-Oneindia Staff

By Anuj Cariappa

Tell us something about yourself and your journey to date?

I am a simple girl who was born and brought up in a very secure environment. Throughout my journey of becoming a make-up artist, my mother and my brother have been my strongest pillars of support and my constant inspiration to keep going. Even when the journey of fulfilling my wish felt a little bit difficult, they always encouraged me and pushed me to work harder. Their love and support for me is something that I will always be grateful for.

Why did you choose to be a makeup artist?

I love playing with colors and working as a makeup artist provides me with the freedom of working with a lot of colors at different times. I feel like for any person, it is the most important to love the job that they do. I have always been inclined towards following the path of something that I feel passionately about and being a makeup artist helps me in connecting with my inner creative side. This gives me a feeling of liberation and I can freely express myself in the most colorful and beautiful ways.

What was the turning point of your life as 'Makeup Artist Bhavikaa Saluja'?

After completing a few professional make-up courses from Mumbai and Dubai, I was offered a project by Kunal Roy Kapoor. This proved to be the turning point of my life. It was after this project that people started recognizing me and appreciating my talent in the industry. This opportunity helped me in proving my skills and talent in Bollywood and made me rise in my career. I am still working with many known names of the industry including Neha Malik, Aneri Vajaneri, Nitibha Kaul, Aditi Hundia (Miss Supranational India 2018), Sumran Rao (Miss India 2019), Jankee, and Kunal Roy Kapur himself.

How has been your experience working with different celebrities?

Working with celebrities has helped me a lot in enhancing my skills by providing me with the chance of working on varied skin types. While doing their make-up, I have to keep in mind many aspects for creating the perfect look for them. Their make-up must go amazingly with their hair and it must be done in a way that brings out the real beauty of not only the person but the outfit that they will wear.

These situations are a bit challenging and this is how I have grown a lot as an artist throughout my career span to date.

What are your plans for the future?

Being a creative person, I wish to explore that side of me a bit more. Although I organized a "Do It Yourself" make-up workshop in Jaipur before the lockdown, I had to put a pause to these due to the Covid-19 restrictions. Before that, I groomed a lot of people from the UK and US and in the future, I wish to expand my customer base worldwide. The foundation for that has already been laid and there are plans on opening up my luxury salons all over India. I am also working day and night to expand my brand worldwide and achieve a lot more success.

You can connect with her on Instagram- @bhavikaasaluja10