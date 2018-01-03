MS Subbulakshmi's daughter Radha Vishwanathan passes away

Radha Vishwanathan, the daughter of legendary Carnatic vocalist M.S. Subbulakshmi, passed away in Bengaluru on Tuesday night. 83-year-old Vishwanathan, who was an accomplished singer herself, was suffering from pneumonia for the last few weeks and breathed her last at 11.50 pm on Tuesday.

Vishwanathan accompanied her mother for nearly five decades on stage. She was taking music classes for her granddaughter, Aishwarya, and was teaching her from her bed at home.

"My grandmother has taught me nearly 700 compositions and has asked me to carry on with the rich MS legacy," a The Hindu report quoted Aishwarya as saying.

She is survived by her sons V. Chandrashekar and V. Shrinivasan; daughters-in-law Sikkil Mala Chandrashekar and Geetha Shrinivasan; and granddaughters S. Aishwarya and S. Saundarya, said the report.

M.S. Subbulakshmi or Madurai Shanmukhavadivu Subbulakshmi was a highly accomplished Carnatic singer from Madurai, Tamil Nadu. She was the first musician ever to be awarded the Bharat Ratna, India's highest civilian honour. She is the first Indian musician to receive the Ramon Magsaysay award, often considered Asia's Nobel Prize.

OneIndia News