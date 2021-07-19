From Mudhol hounds to Combai: A look at some of the lesser known Indian dog breeds

UP: Two more dead bodies found lying near Ganga cremated after video of dogs mauling them goes viral

This adorable dog’s reaction after barking for the first time will leave you in splits

MS Dhoni’s favourite cocker spaniel Snoopy retires after serving for a decade

India

oi-Deepika S

New Delhi, July 19: After more than ten years of service at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport explosive detection canine Snoopy has officially retired.

Snoopy, a cocker spaniel, was amongst the first dogs to sniff out an unattended bag would be left behind at the Delhi airport. The 10-year-old, who was part and parcel of the bomb detection and disposal squad, stood out as he was quick than other dogs.

'Snoopy', a member of the dog squad at Delhi Airport, retired on 29th June 2021 after completing 10 years of service. She was a specialist in carrying out explosives' detection on the cabin of aircraft due to her small size," said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official.

The Delhi airport has welcomed a new team of five dogs from Ranchi to replace Snoopy. Usually, dogs are taken when they are barely a year old. They will be given trained for six months and sent to dog squads across the country. Snoopy, had been a faithful dog for 10 years.

Snoopy, had a big fan following with cricker and former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni on the list. Reportedly, he used to visit snoopy and spend some time with the dog whenever, he was at the airport.

Now, the authorities are planning to put dogs for adoption after retirement as per procedure. Usually, this will be done following a bidding process. However, in many cases, the dogs are given to their handlers, instead of the civilians who placed bids.

For Breaking News and Instant Updates Allow Notifications

Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 18:12 [IST]