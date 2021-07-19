YouTube
    MS Dhoni’s favourite cocker spaniel Snoopy retires after serving for a decade

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    New Delhi, July 19: After more than ten years of service at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport explosive detection canine Snoopy has officially retired.

    Image credit: ANI
    Image credit: ANI

    Snoopy, a cocker spaniel, was amongst the first dogs to sniff out an unattended bag would be left behind at the Delhi airport. The 10-year-old, who was part and parcel of the bomb detection and disposal squad, stood out as he was quick than other dogs.

    'Snoopy', a member of the dog squad at Delhi Airport, retired on 29th June 2021 after completing 10 years of service. She was a specialist in carrying out explosives' detection on the cabin of aircraft due to her small size," said Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) official.

    The Delhi airport has welcomed a new team of five dogs from Ranchi to replace Snoopy. Usually, dogs are taken when they are barely a year old. They will be given trained for six months and sent to dog squads across the country. Snoopy, had been a faithful dog for 10 years.

    Snoopy, had a big fan following with cricker and former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni on the list. Reportedly, he used to visit snoopy and spend some time with the dog whenever, he was at the airport.

    Now, the authorities are planning to put dogs for adoption after retirement as per procedure. Usually, this will be done following a bidding process. However, in many cases, the dogs are given to their handlers, instead of the civilians who placed bids.

    Story first published: Monday, July 19, 2021, 18:12 [IST]
    X