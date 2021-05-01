YouTube
    Mr. India Bodybuilder Jagdish Lad succumbs to COVID-19

    New Delhi, May 01: 'Mr India' Jagdish Lad passed away in Vadodara on Friday (April 30) battling COVID-19. He was 34 years old.

    Mr India Jagdish Lad succumbs to COVID-19

    The international bodybuilder was on oxygen help for the final 4 days in a hospital in Vadodara. He is survived by his spouse and a daughter.

    Lad has represented his residence state Maharashtra and India in a number of body-building contests.

    He had won 'Mr India' title amongst many different achievements. He had additionally received a silver medal within the World Championship.

    Story first published: Saturday, May 1, 2021, 0:49 [IST]
    X