Mr. India Bodybuilder Jagdish Lad succumbs to COVID-19

New Delhi, May 01: 'Mr India' Jagdish Lad passed away in Vadodara on Friday (April 30) battling COVID-19. He was 34 years old.

The international bodybuilder was on oxygen help for the final 4 days in a hospital in Vadodara. He is survived by his spouse and a daughter.

Lad has represented his residence state Maharashtra and India in a number of body-building contests.

He had won 'Mr India' title amongst many different achievements. He had additionally received a silver medal within the World Championship.