MPSC Result 2022 | How to Check Result Online

Mumbai, Mar 31: The prelims result of Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) for the recruitment of Assistant State Tax Commissioner, Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Asst Labor Commissioner, Deputy Superintendent & Other vacancies through State Service Examination have been released on Thursday.

The Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam was held on January 23 across the state. The draft answer key was released on January 27 and the final answer key on March 24.

The results have now been uploaded on the official website.

How to Check Results:

Log into www.mpsc.gov.in

On the home page, find 'CANDIDATE INFORMATION' and click 'Results' in drop-down menu.

Find Advt.No.106/2021 State Services Preliminary Examination 2021 - List of Qualified Candidates

Download PDF to check the result.

Here is the Direct Link:

As per the list, 6567 candidates have been short-listed who will have to attend the MPSC Rajyaseva Main exam who will attend on May 7, 8 and 9.

Maharashtra Public Service Commission ("MPSC" or "the Commission") is an Autonomous Body constituted and set up under Article 315 of the Constitution of India to discharge the duties and functions as assigned under Article 320 of the Constitution. The Commission accordingly recommends suitable candidates for the various posts under the Government and advises Government on various service matters like formulation of recruitment rules, on promotions, transfers, and disciplinary proceedings, etc.