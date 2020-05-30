  • search
Trending Coronavirus Fake News Buster
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    MP’s COVID-19 tally at 7,645

    By
    |

    Bhopal, May 30: Madhya Pradesh on Friday reported 192 new COVID-19 cases, including 84 in worst-hit Indore district, which took the tally of patients in the state to 7,645, health officials said.

    Thirteen deaths due to coronavirus infection increased the number of victims in MP to 334, they said.

    MP’s COVID-19 tally at 7,645

    Four persons succumbed to the infection in Indore, three in Bhopal, two in Sagar and one each in Ujjain, Khargone, Morena and Rajgarh, the officials said.

    Delhi’s COVID-19 death toll jumps to 82

    So far, 4,269 people have recovered from the infection in the state, while the number of active cases is 3,042.

    No new coronavirus case was found in 31 districts since Thursday evening, the health officials said.

    The virus has impacted 51 out of the total 52 districts in Madhya Pradesh.

    The number of cases in Indore, the worst-hit district in the state, rose to 3,344 with 84 new cases since Thursday.

    With four more deaths, the toll in the district grew to 126, the state health bulletin said.

    Besides Indore, 27 new patients were detected in Sagar, followed by 22 in Bhopal, 19 in Ujjain, eight each in Neemuch and Chhatarpur, five in Jabalpur, three in Chhindwara, two each in Rewa, Ratlam, Betul and Anuppur and one each in Khandwa, Dewas, Morena, Narsinghpur, Rajgarh, Sehore, Umaria and Mandla.

    Bhopal now has 1,395 COVID-19 patients, Ujjain 658, Khandwa 236, Jabalpur 226, Neemuch 157, Sagar 139, Dewas 96, Morena 89, Rewa 35, Ratlam 34, Betul 23, Chhatarpur 17, Chhindwara and Narsinghpur nine each, Rajgarh eight, Sehore seven, Umaria six, Anuppur five and Mandla four.

    No new case was reported in other districts.

    With three deaths, the toll in Bhopal reached 54, while six persons have so far succumbed to coronavirus in Sagar with two latest deaths.

    With one each death, the toll in Ujjain and Khargone respectively reached to 55 and 10.

    Morena and Rajgarh districts recorded their first COVID-19 deaths on Friday.

    Coronavirus figures in MP are as follows: Total cases: 7,645, active cases: 3,042, new cases: 192, death toll: 334, recovered: 4,269, total number of people tested: 1,55,436.

    More CORONAVIRUS News

    Read more about:

    coronavirus death toll madhya pradesh

    Story first published: Saturday, May 30, 2020, 9:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on May 30, 2020
    For Daily Alerts
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Oneindia sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Oneindia website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue