MP-Rajasthan on very high alert following terror threat

India

oi-Vicky Nanjappa

New Delhi, Aug 21: A high state of alert is in place in Madhya Pradesh after intelligence reports suggested the presence of an ISI agent and four others.

The Intelligence Bureau picked up information stating that four people along with an ISI agent has managed to slip into the country. A letter written by the Sirohi Superintendent of Police, Kalyanmal Meena stated that an act of terror could be carried out at any time.

Based on this alert, the police have begun checking hotels, bus stations and crowded places to ensure that nothing untoward takes place.

High alert sounded after 4 men along with ISI agent enter India

An Intelligence Bureau official tells OneIndia that the alert is specific in nature. The four persons entered through the Rajasthan-Gujarat border. Further security has been stepped up at the Jaipur airport as well.

It may be recalled that an alert had been sounded in Bengaluru, following which security was enhanced. The alert spoke about a possible terror attack in the city. Police sources said the alert was sounded Friday night asking all police officers to be vigilant and directing police to be present everywhere following intelligence inputs about a possible terror attack.

There was intelligence input that a group of terrorists was planning to create terror and panic in the country, the sources said.

Security has been strengthened at all important installations and public places such as bus stands, railway stations, temples, markets, malls and government offices.

Besides Bengaluru, vigil has also been tightened in Hubballi-Dharwad, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Chitradurga, Mangaluru, Davangere, Udupi, Mysuru and Tumakuru.

Police personnel were seen searching bags and frisking passengers at the railway stations and bus stands on Saturday.

Always alert: How Indian Army was set to hit Pakistan

Multi-layer security arrangements were witnessed at important temples in the state.

Devotees were frisked before being let inside Udupi Krishna, Kukke Subrahmanya and Ranganatha temples at Srirangapatna and Chamundi shrine in Mysuru,

Police said tight security helped them in nabbing an eight-member gang in Mangaluru, which were planning a heist on Friday night.