    MP rains: Schools to remain shut in Bhopal tomorrow

    By Shreya
    |

    Bhopal, Sep 08: All government and private schools in Bhopal district will remain closed tomorrow in view of the heavy rainfall in the district.

    Heavy rains lashed several parts of Madhya Pradesh on Sunday, with the India Meteorological Department predicting heavy to very heavy downpour in 32 districts of the state till Monday morning.

    Representational Image
    Representational Image

    A two-year-old girl died after falling into an overflowing drain in Bhopal, police said.

    IMD official PK Shah said Bhopal received 62.1 millimetres of rain between 8:30am and 5:30pm on Sunday.

    IMD warns of heavy to heavy rain in Mumbai for the next 24 hours

    Officials said five of 13 gates of Kaliasote reservoir in the capital city have been opened due to heavy rains.

    A toddler identified as Anushka Sen fell into a drain in spate near her house in Fanda area of Bhopal, assistant sub-inspector Rajesh Manjhi of Khajuri police station said.

    "She was found caught in a net in the drain. She was declared dead on arrival by hospital authorities," he added.

    Heavy rains also lashed Seoni, Mandla and Khandwa, officials said, adding that 12 out of 20 gates of Indira Sagar reservoir in Khandwa, the biggest in the state, had to be opened.

    Story first published: Sunday, September 8, 2019, 23:30 [IST]
