MP: Fire breaks out in canteen at Gwalior railway station

India

oi-Madhuri Adnal

Gwalior, Apr 26: A fire broke out in the canteen at Gwalior railway station on Friday morning. Several fire tenders were immediately rushed to the spot.

Fire is under control now, reported news agency ANI.

As per initial sources, no casualties/injuries has been reported.