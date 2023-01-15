MP CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan's chopper makes emergency landing after technical snag

YouTube
    Dhar (MP), Jan 15: The helicopter carrying Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Sunday landed in Manawar town of Dhar district from where it had taken off sometime back due to a technical glitch, police said.

    Chouhan's chopper took off from Manawar to reach Dhar in the evening but it had to fly back to (Manawar) shortly due to a technical glitch and landed, said Sub-Divisional Officer of Police (SDOP) Dhiraj Babbar.

    The chief minister later left for Dhar, located 75 km away from Manawar, by road.

    madhya pradesh shivraj singh chouhan

    Story first published: Sunday, January 15, 2023, 21:47 [IST]
