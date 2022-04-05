MP Board 10th, 12th Result 2022: How to check result on mpbse.nic.in

Bhopal, Apr 05: MP Board Exams 2022 result date will be announcd soon. There is no official update on MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022 yet. Candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website i.e- mpbse.nic.in and mpresults.nic.in. for details.

However, there are no official announcement made by the board in this regard. But it is most likely to be announced by last week of April.

The Class 10 examination was conducted from February 18 to March 10, 2022 and Class 12 examination was conducted from February 17 to March 12, 2022.

Also, soon after the results are declared, a direct link will be provided by the MP board.

MP Board Class 10, 12 Result 2022: How to Check?

Visit the official website of MPBSE: mpbse.nic.in

Click on 'Exam Results' tab on the homepage

You will be directed to a new webpage

Click on 'HIGH SCHOOL/HIGHER SECONDARY' exam result link

A login page will open on your screen

Enter your roll number and application number

Click on 'Submit'

Your MP Board Class 10/ 12 result will appear on your screen

Check your score

Download and save it for future reference

Story first published: Tuesday, April 5, 2022, 16:02 [IST]