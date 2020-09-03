MP: 2 engineers suspended after bridge built 1 month ago gets washed away

India

oi-Briti Roy Barman

Bhopal, Sep 03: Two engineers have been suspended and a sub-engineer has been transferred after a bridge built about a month ago was washed away due to the overflowing Wainganga river in Seoni district, Madhya Pradesh.

The bridge was built at a cost of more than Rs 3 crore and was yet to be inaugurated. It was built under Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) in Seoni district, 344 km south east of Bhopal, caved in amid floods, said MP Rural Development Authority officials.

The bridge was built over Wanganga river was completed merely two months back in June. When flood water caused by incessant rains since August 27 receded on August 30, the superstructure of the Rs 3.12 crore bridge was found washed away.

There was damage to another bridge too which is 10 years old and constructed over the same river near a dam at Bheemgarh, as per officials.

Engineers G P Mehra, the general manager and his assistant S K Agrawal, who held the posts of and assistant manager in MP Rural Road Development Authority (MPRRDA) were suspended by the body's chief executive officer (CEO) Shashank Mishra.

A sub-engineer and in-charge of supervision of the bridge Sonal Rajak was transferred from Seoni, as per officials.

The action came based on an inspection of the new bridge conducted by a team, including technical examiner and chief general manager as per officials.