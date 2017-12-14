MP: 15-year-old girl gang-rape victim dies in hospital

A 15-year-old girl who was gang-raped and set on fire in Sagar's Dewal Village in Madhya Pradesh on 7th December died under treatment at Bundelkhand Medical College.

The victim had suffered over 80 per cent burn injuries and was battling for her life in the Bundelkhand Medical College Hospital.

According to the police, the accused, identified as Raghavendra Sen and Shubham Yadav, entered the victim's house when she was alone and gang-raped her.

Both of them hailed from her village. The accused poured kerosene on her and then set her on fire before fleeing the spot, police said.

The incident comes days after the Madhya Pradesh assembly unanimously approved a bill to award death sentence for convicts of rape and gang-rape cases involving girls below 12 years of age.

OneIndia News