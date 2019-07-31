Motor Vehicles Bill passed: Here are the new traffic fines you should know

New Delhi, July 31: The Rajya Sabha on Wednesday passed the Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill 2019, to amend the provisions under the Motor Vehicles Act of 1988. The Bill was introduced in Lok Sabha on July 15. The amendments proposed by the government to the existing Motor Vehicles Act of 1988 essentially focus on improving road safety.

Rajya Sabha passes Motor Vehicles (Amendment) Bill with 108 votes in favour and 13 against. The bill was approved in Lok Sabha on July 23. The bill aims to bring more discipline on roads by tightening motor vehicle rules and regulations.

New Traffic Fines: Proposed changes (in brackets - section)

Offence/Section Old Fine New Fine (Proposed) General (177) Rs.100 Rs 500 Rules of road regulation violation (new 177A) Rs.100 Rs 500 Travelling without a ticket (178) Rs. 200 Rs 500 Disobedience of orders of authorities (179) Rs.500 Rs 2000 Unauthorized use of vehicles without licence (180) Rs.1000 Rs 5000 Driving without licence (181) Rs.500 Rs 5000 Driving without qualification (182) Rs. 500 Rs 10,000 Oversized vehicles (182B) New Rs 5000 Over speeding (183) Rs.400 Rs 1000 for LMV, Rs 2000 forMedium Passenger Vehicle Dangerous driving penalty (184) Rs.1,000 Upto Rs 5000 Drunken driving (185) Rs .2000 Rs 10,000 Speeding/ Racing (189) Rs. 500 Rs 5,000 Vehicle without permit (192A) Upto Rs.5000 Upto Rs 10,000 Aggregators (violations of licencing conditions) (193) New Rs 25,000 to Rs 1,00,000 Overloading (194) Rs 2,000, and Rs 1,000 per extra tonne Rs 20,000, and Rs 2,000 per extra tonne Overloading of Passengers (194A) N.A. Rs 1000 per extra passenger Seat Belt (194 B) Rs 100 Rs 1,000 Overloading of two-wheelers (194 C) Rs 100 2,000 , Disqualification of licence for 3 months Not providing way for emergency vehicles (194E) New Rs 10,000 Driving without insuarance (196) Rs 1,000 Rs 2,000 Offences by Juveniles (199) New Guardian/ Owner shall be deemed guilty. Rs 25,000 with 3 years imprisonment. Juvenile to be tried under JJ Act. Registration of Motor Vehicle to be cancelled. Power of officers to impound documents (206) N.A. Suspension of driving licence under sections 183, 184, 185, 189, 190, 194C, 194D, 194E, Offences committed by enforcing authorities (210B) N.A. Twice the penalty under the relevant section