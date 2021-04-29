YouTube
    Corona vaccine

    Most states likely to postpone vaccination plan

    New Delhi, Apr 29: Even as a large number of Indians aged 18 and above registered themselves for the vaccine against COVID-19 on Wednesday starting 4 pm, several states have indicated that they may postpone this phase of the vaccination drive.

    The drive in Maharashtra may only begin at the end of May, while UP could undertake a token drive on May 1. Madhya Pradesh may put off the ongoing drive for the 45 plus category for two days so that the drive for the 18-44 age group could begin on May 1.

    Maharashtra Chief Minister, Uddhav Thackeray said that a vaccination schedule will be announced once the planing for procurement of vaccine stocks is done.

    In Delhi and Goa there were glitches reported during the registration with many failing to get appointments. There were similar complaints in Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Jharkhand, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

    Many states have said that they can put out a vaccination schedule only once they get the formal date of arrival for the vaccines. States like Chhattisgarh, Rajasthan, Punjab and Jharkhand are unlikely to roll out the drive due to shortage.

    Story first published: Thursday, April 29, 2021, 8:37 [IST]
