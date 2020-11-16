YouTube
    Most problems related to distribution of assets sorted out: Yogi Adityanath

    Dehradun, Nov 16: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday said most of the problems related to distribution of assets between UP and Uttarakhand have been sorted out and a few that may be remaining will also be resolved amicably soon.

    Citing an example, he said the two state governments had long been fighting a legal battle in the Supreme Court over the ownership of Alaknanda guest house in Haridwar but now both of them have agreed to give its ownership to Uttarakhand.

    "Most of the problems stand resolved. If a few of them remain, the two state governments will sit together and resolve them too," Adityanath told reporters in Kedarnath after its gates were closed for winter.

    He said the Uttar Pradesh government is also building a guest house near the Alaknanda guest house whose construction will be finished by December this year ahead of Haridwar Kumbh next year.

    Uttarakhand was carved out of Uttar Pradesh on November 9, 2000. Adityanath, who had come to offer prayers at the temple and attend its closing ceremony, was stuck there for several hours after the closure of its portals due to heavy snowfall.

